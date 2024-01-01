The Crown's Vanessa Kirby and lacrosse star Paul Rabil engaged - report

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby is engaged to lacrosse legend Paul Rabil.

Kirby - who played Princess Margaret on the hit Netflix show - and former pro lacrosse star Rabil are getting hitched after two years together, Page Six reports.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands and strolling around New York City in October 2022.

In November 2023, they made it Instagram official when Rabil - known as "the LeBron of Lacrosse" - posted cute pics and a heartfelt message.

"From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you," he captioned his post.

It's unclear exactly how the pair first met, and they've mostly kept a low profile.

Kirby previously dated Callum Turner, her costar from 2014's Queen And Country. Turner went on to date pop star Dua Lipa.

She is set to star as Sue Storm in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps alongside Gladiator II star Pedro Pascal. She also appeared in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Pieces of a Woman.

Rabil retired from the Boston Cannons lacrosse team in 2021 and now works in the sport's promotion.