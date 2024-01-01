Princess Michael of Kent speaks about son-in-law Thomas Kingston's death: 'We never had an inkling anything was wrong'

Princess Michael of Kent has spoken about her son-in-law Thomas Kingston's sudden death earlier this year.

The 79-year-old, who is the wife of Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, spoke to Majesty Magazine about the shock the family are still in about Thomas' death.

Thomas, 45, was married to her daughter, Lady Gabriella Kingston, 43. He took his own life in February this year.

"Tom was a lovely man, so kind and thoughtful," said Princess Michael.

"They were very happy together. We often had them here with Freddie and Sophie (her son and daughter-in-law) and the girls for Sunday lunch."

She added: "We never had an inkling anything was wrong."

An inquest showed that Thomas' death was caused by a "catastrophic head injury". He'd been taking the anti-depressant sertraline, before being prescribed a different drug, citalopram, alongside sleeping tablet zopiclone.

In a witness statement at the Coroner's Court on 3 December, Thomas's wife of nearly five years, said, "It appears to me Tom's impulsive action was likely provoked by an adverse reaction to the medication he had been taking in the last two weeks of his life."

She added, "I believe anyone taking pills such as these need to be made more aware of the side effects to prevent any future deaths. If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone."

Both Lady Gabriella and Princess Michael attended King Charles' Christmas lunch earlier this week.