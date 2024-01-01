Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried's The Housemaid sets Christmas Day 2025 release date

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried's psychological thriller 'The Housemaid' has received a Christmas Day 2025 release date.

The hotly anticipated flick, which is an adaptation of the acclaimed tome of the same name by Freida McFadden, is helmed by 'Ghostbusters' director Paul Feig with a script from Rebecca Sonnenshine.

'It Ends With Us' star Brandon Sklenar, 34, and ' 365 Days' actor Michele Morrone, also 34, join 'Anyone But You' star Sydney, 27, and 'Mamma Mia!' actress Amanda, 39, in the film.

The synopsis reads: "Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family's secrets are far more dangerous than her own."

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman said: "Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina - they're both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don't reveal everything right away.

"We're thrilled to team them with Paul Feig, who we worked with on ‘A Simple Favor' and its upcoming sequel, and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads."

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: "I'm thrilled to have 'The Housemaid' join our upcoming slate.

"A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be."

Sydney and Amanda will both serve as executive producers with Feig and Laura Fischer also producing.

Meanwhile, Sydney is also due to play trailblazing boxer Christy Martin – described as the "female Rocky" by producers – in a biopic and spoke of her excitement at bringing her "powerful" story to the big screen.

She said: "Christy Martin not only legitimised female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse.

"I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains.

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."