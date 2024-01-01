Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer expecting baby number 2

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are due to welcome their second child together.

The 49-year-old British musician has been married to 38-year-old Gummer since 2021 and they have a daughter who was born in December 2022.

On Friday, reports emerged that the couple are set to become parents for a second time - after they appeared at a party hosted by Ronson and actor Justin Theroux.

People broke news of the pregnancy, writing on Friday that the husband and wife are, "expecting their second baby together, nearly two years after the couple welcomed a baby girl."

The report went on to detail that Gummer "wore a form-fitting red dress with her pregnant belly on display" while attending the party at Pebble Bar in New York City on Wednesday night.

Gummer is the daughter of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer - and the Mamma Mia! star has proudly talked about the five grandchildren that she has via her four children.

Streep told an audience at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year that she doesn't often have time to enjoy movies, explaining, "I haven't seen enough films, and I have four children who are grown... also I have five grandchildren, so I don't sit and watch enough movies."

She added at the time, "It's a crowded life. But I signed up for that and that's what I have."