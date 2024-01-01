King Charles jokes about cancer battle: 'Still alive, thank God'

King Charles lll has shown that he hasn't lost his sense of humour as he continues his battle with cancer.

The monarch joked that he's "still alive" when he was asked about his health at a meet and greet in London.

While he and Queen Camilla were meeting leaders from different faith communities at Waltham Forest Town Hall in the London neighbourhood of Walthamstow on Friday, a representative of the Sikh faith asked, "Your Majesty, good morning, how are you?"

"I'm still alive, thank God," Charles jokingly replied.

The king's cheeky remark comes the same day palace sources told Sky News that the king's "treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year".

The king revealed his cancer diagnosis in February and announced he had started treatment. The cancer was discovered in January after he underwent a planned procedure to treat a benign enlarged prostate.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the monarch said in a statement at the time. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."