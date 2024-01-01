Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner confirm engagement

Roxy Horner has taken to social media to confirm that she and comedian-turned-TV presenter Jack Whitehall are engaged.

The Victoria's Secret model shared a reel of her 2024 highlights on social media, showing off her huge pear-shaped sparkler in a number of snaps.

Captioning her post, Roxy penned: "How could I fit in a whole year of highlights in one video? Here is a snippet of the last 2 magical months of 2024, feeling utterly blessed."

Horner included an adorable image of her holding up her ring as she beamed alongside the comedian, with the couple's daughter Elsie perched on her father's shoulders.

She gave further confirmation of the pair's upcoming marriage as she shared a snap of Whitehall, captioning the image: "Best fiancé in the world."

Her upload was soon flooded with comments, including one from her fiancé: "My love," he wrote, alongside three red heart emojis.

The Fresh Meat star and Horner met and went on their first date in Australia. They became a couple in 2020, moving in together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2023, Horner announced she and Whitehall were expecting their first child, and daughter Elsie was born in September of that year.