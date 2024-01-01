Marisa Tomei likes to be 'shaking in her boots' before performing in play

Marisa Tomei quite likes feeling "terribly nervous" before stepping out on the stage.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is starring in the off-Broadway play Babe, believes those nerves help fuel her performances each night.

"I was starting to get a little spooked, because I've never had stage fright," the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress told Elle. "I get terribly nervous, but that's also part of why I like it. I like to be shaking in my boots to have to really, really, really dig down deep."

However, the What Women Want actress noted that she was beginning to experience a "different kind of fear", adding "(I felt like) I got to step on this stage - now."

Marisa, 60, went on to reflect on her return to The New Group, an off-Broadway theatre company in New York City.

"To come back to The New Group, where Scott (Elliott, director) has kept this off-Broadway theatre company going for 30 years, it does feel like a home to me," she told the publication. "I love small houses. I've been on Broadway for about five times now, and it's a very special kind of thrill, but being in a small theatre is what I really love."

Marisa plays Abby in the off-Broadway production of Babe, which opened at The Pershing Square Signature Center in late November. It will close on 22 December.