Justin Baldoni dropped by talent agency amid Blake Lively harassment claims

Justin Baldoni has been dropped as a client by his talent agency, WME.

The decision was made by William Morris Endeavor (WME) to part ways with Baldoni, partly due to the complaint of sexual harassment filed against the actor/director by his It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively, according to Deadline,

Lively is still represented by WME.

WME represents a wide range of stars in entertainment, sports and media. Its client list has included superstar names from Charlie Chaplin and Mae West to Hugh Jackman and Adele.

On Friday, Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, wherein she alleged his behaviour on the set of It Ends With Us - in which he starred, directed and produced - caused her "severe emotional distress".

The lawsuit claims that a meeting was held during the film's production in January 2024 to address Lively's claims of the "hostile work environment" on set. The meeting was attended by numerous people who worked on the film, including Baldoni and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

As stated in the complaint, Lively's demands for the meeting included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous pornography addiction, no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father."

Baldoni's lawyers have called Lively's claims "completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious".