Jared Leto to play Skeletor in MAsters of the Universe

Jared Leto will play Skeletor in the upcoming 'Masters of the Universe'.

The 'House of Gucci' actor was first linked to the role in September and now his casting as the sinister sorcerer, He-Man's arch-nemesis, has been confirmed.

And that's not all as Deadline reports the Travis Knight-directed live action film for Amazon MGM and Mattel Films has also added three other actors to the cast, with 'House of the Dragon's Sam C. Wilson, 'Game of Thrones' star Hafthor Bjornsson and 'In the Grey' actor Kojo Attah all on board to play other villains.

Sam plays Trap Jaw, one of Skeletor's key henchmen, who is known for his weaponry and cybernetic enhancements, while Hafthor is the goat-like Goat Man, and Kojo is on board as Tri-Klops, a skilled swordsman who is also a master of technology.

Nicholas Galtzine leads the cast as He-Man, while Alison Brie will play Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba is on board as Duncan, Man-At-Arms, and Camila Mendes will star asTeela.

'Bumblebee' helmer Travis is directing from a script by Chris Butler, although exact plot details are yet to be revealed.

'Masters of the Universe' was introduced to the world via action figures in 1982 and focused on the battle between the heroic He-Man and the evil Skeletor.

The animated series 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' premiered the following year and several other film and TV adaptations have followed since as the franchise is still going strong.

The movie is slated for release in June 2026 after enduring a two-decade journey to the big screen.

It was axed by Netflix last year due to budget concerns while directors John Stevenson, Jon M. Chu and McG have all been attached to the project since 2007.

Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement following Galitzine's casting: "We're thrilled to bring the beloved 'Masters of the Universe' to life and couldn't be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man.

"Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia."