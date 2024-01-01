Jonathan Bailey reflects on his struggle with early fame

Jonathan Bailey found fame "hard-hitting" at first.

The British actor has admitted that fame wasn't easy for him when he was thrust into the spotlight after starring as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton.

"It felt quite hard-hitting after Bridgerton came out," Jonathan told British Vogue in a recent interview. "I really struggled initially; I was overwhelmed by it."

The Wicked star noted it wasn't just him who had to get used to his growing fame, but also his friends and family.

"The people in your life have to adapt too," he acknowledged. "That's the hardest thing: you see them struggling before you see it in yourself, someone pushing past your dear mum and dad to get a picture."

Jonathan added, "I'm really good now at saying no to photos."

When asked if he might become "too big for his boots" as his career continues to soar, Jonathan joked, "Let's see."

The star continued, "It would be good if you could keep your eye on me as we go through the next few years, tell me if I'm doing well or I've fallen down the (fame) hole."

Jonathan made his debut in Bridgerton in 2020 and he is confirmed to return for the fourth season, which is expected to be released in 2026.

The actor recently starred as Fiyero in the Wicked movie musical alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and he will lead the next Jurassic World movie alongside Scarlett Johansson.