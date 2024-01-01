Letitia Wright divulges the most 'overwhelming' aspect of her job

Letitia Wright has opened up about the "overwhelming" aspect of her job.

The British-Guyanese actress, who landed her breakout role in Marvel's 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, has opened up about the challenges of living in the spotlight.

In a recent interview with Elle U.K., the star was asked if the promotional aspect of her job as an actor comes easy to her.

"The only thing that's sometimes overwhelming is you can't control what people think about you," Letitia explained. "You have to be mature enough to say, 'This is not the truth. I love you, and I'm walking away from you.'"

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star then went on to reveal how she copes with tough days.

"Therapy, good friends, my faith," Letitia shared. "When I have a bad day - and bad days do come - I'm able to get out of it quicker with those tools."

The 31-year-old actress has been open about her faith in the past, explaining that it helps her deal with the anxiety caused by her job.

"I'm really happy that I was able to commit to it," she said of Christianity in a previous interview with Elle. "My religion allows me to see the industry differently and understand where my opportunities come from."