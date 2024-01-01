Aaron Taylor-Johnson felt reinvigorated as an actor filming 28 Years Later

Aaron Taylor-Johnson felt re-inspired as an actor on the set of 28 Years Later.

The Kick-Ass actor stars alongside Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes in Danny Boyle's post-apocalyptic horror film, which serves as a sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later.

Reflecting on the shoot during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Taylor-Johnson revealed that the "extraordinary" experience made him remember exactly why he loves being an actor.

"I feel like there's not enough vocabulary to articulate how extraordinary this shoot was. I had one of the most incredible experiences on set ever," he gushed. "I think that's because Danny Boyle is an absolute legendary filmmaker and director. The enthusiasm, his energy is like, 'Wow.' You need to plug in and take some of that energy. It's electric and it like invigorated and inspired me again to be an actor. I know it sounds bizarre but there's a moment where you're like, 'Oh, I f**king love acting again.'"

The British star added that he felt "so privileged and honoured" to work with Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, who made the original, and was "absolutely excited" to see how the finished film looks, particularly as it was shot on iPhones.

Of the unique filming equipment, Taylor-Johnson shared, "You know if someone sticks a camera and an iPhone in your face, it makes you feel vulnerable instantly... that was funny just to get used to that at the beginning and then I just was like wow, this is really wild."

The film was shot back-to-back with 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta. Taylor-Johnson seemingly confirmed his involvement in the second movie as he used the pronouns "we" to discuss the follow-up.

28 Years Later will be released in June 2025.