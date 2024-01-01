Kate Winslet opens up about The Holiday sequel plans

Kate Winslet has discussed the prospect of a sequel to The Holiday.

The 49-year-old star played Iris Simpkins in the 2006 festive rom-com alongside Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and Jude Law.

While the film was released almost twenty years ago, it appears plans for a sequel are not on the horizon.

However, Winslet has hinted she is more than happy to reprise her role in a second outing of the movie - and has stated she thinks the time is perfect for her character to be brought back into focus.

Opening up to Deadline, the Lee actress said when asked about a potential sequel, "Honestly, it's never come up. I promise you."

She continued, "Actually, I suppose, I've been quite surprised that it never came up... because it's the kind of film that probably would lend itself quite well to a sequel, but it has honestly never come up."

Diaz plays Amanda Woods in the original film while Black and Law play Miles Dumont and Graham Simpkins respectively.

Edward Burns is also in the cast as Ethan, Amanda's unfaithful composer boyfriend - and Rufus Sewell plays Jasper Bloom, the needy boyfriend of Iris.

The film was a critical and commercial hit when it was released - earning over $200 million (£160 million) at the box office and going on to be a cult Christmas favourite movie.