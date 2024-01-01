Jeff Bezos slams reports he is to secretly marry Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos has rubbished reports that he is to secretly marry Lauren Sánchez.

Reports emerged over the weekend that the 60-year-old Amazon owner was set to swap vows with Sánchez, 55, in Colorado over the festive season - and that the nuptials would cost $600 million (£477 million).

But Bezos - who is worth a reported $238 billion (£190 billion) - has hit back at the reports to brand them completely false.

Taking to X on Sunday, the businessman wrote, "Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false - none of this is happening. The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been."

He continued, "Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible."

He added, "Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen."

Bezos and Sánchez have been romantically linked since 2019 and they became engaged in May 2023.

The Amazon boss was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott, 54, with whom he shares four children.

Their marriage lasted from 1993 until 2019 - with Scott reportedly receiving $38 billion (£30 billion) in her divorce settlement.