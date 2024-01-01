Mark Zuckerberg opens up on 'doomsday bunker' he is building under his mansion

Mark Zuckerberg has opened up about the supposed "doomsday bunker" that he is constructing under one of his homes.

The 40-year-old Facebook founder has been discovered to be constructing a 5,000-square-foot bunker under his property in Kauai, Hawaii.

While the building work has raised eyebrows from social media fans and conspiracy theorists alike, the billionaire has insisted he is simply taking precautions for severe weather.

Opening up to Bloomberg, he explained, "That's just like a little shelter. Whatever you want to call it, hurricane shelter whatever."

Noting that WIRED had previously reported on the bunker, sparking wild theories over why a billionaire businessman would seemingly be preparing for disaster, Zuckerberg added, "I think it got like, blown out of proportion as if like the whole ranch was some kind of like doomsday bunker, which is just not true."

He went on to explain that he and wife Priscilla Chan's Hawaii home is being used as a ranch where he hopes to, "create the highest quality beef in the world."

He added, "The Kauai thing is really fun. We have this whole vertical integration plan where we're growing macadamia nuts to feed the macadamia meal, and we're brewing beer because that helps them eat more. That's fun."

Since news first broke of Zuckerberg's bunker-building antics, a frenzy has been sparked among other billionaire businessmen to build similar compounds.

Ron Hubbard, the CEO of Texas-based Atlas Survival Shelters told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, "It got really busy, and it seems like the phone hasn't stopped ringing; World War III seems like it's coming."