Jennifer Love Hewitt shares reaction to her kids' dismissive thoughts of the 90s

Jennifer Love Hewitt has revealed how she defends the 1990s as her kids look back at the decade as being so long ago.

The 45-year-old mum-of-three shot to fame in the decade with roles in iconic TV shows like Party of Five and the I Know What You Did Last Summer film series.

She has been married to actor Brian Hallisay since 2013 and together they are proud parents to daughter Autumn, 11, and sons Atticus, nine, and Aidan, three.

But since her kids have all been born in this century, it seems the 1990s sounds like a long, long time ago for the trio.

Opening up to E! during a discussion about 90s trends, Love Hewitt said, "It's so funny how my kids talk about the 90s now. They're like, 'Oh, the 90s.' I'm like, 'That was my time. The 90s were great.'"

She then went on to pick out her favourite 90s trend that she plans to gift to close ones this Christmas.

She said, "One thing that I'm really obsessed with that has made a comeback is butterfly hair clips. They're a great throwback. I have so many pictures of myself wearing those clips. I think I even wore them to premieres, which might be illegal, but it worked."

She also shared insight into one of her favourite Christmas traditions, saying, "I'm into family movie night... everyone can cuddle up and watch The Grinch or Nightmare Before Christmas, or whatever it is that you want to watch."