Blake Lively 'nightmare' reporter denies being part of smear campaign

Journalist Kjersti Flaa has denied being involved in Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against Blake Lively after her "nightmare" interview with the actress went viral.

"I have nothing to do it. I would never take part in anything like that. That is such an insult to me," Flaa claimed in a video posted to Threads.

"I don't want a part of this. I posted a video showing how Blake Lively was behaving in my interview and that's it," she said, referring to her resurfaced 2016 interview with the Gossip Girl alum.

Flaa said she was "shocked and appalled" when she read the bombshell complaint that Lively filed against Baldoni, alleging he sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us and then coordinated a smear campaign to ruin her career.

But she claimed it was a "coincidence" that she re-shared her "uncomfortable" interview with Lively around the same time the film was released.

"I had a bad experience with Blake Lively, and at that time I was like, 'I've kind of had enough of Hollywood,' so I wasn't that afraid of being cancelled anymore, so I decided to post the video."

Flaa further doubled down that her 2016 interview with Lively and her Café Society co-star Parker Posey "wasn't a great interview experience at all".