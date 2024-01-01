Denzel Washington baptised, becomes minister

Denzel Washington has been baptised at the Kelly Temple in New York City.

The Gladiator 2 actor received his minister's license at the same time in the weekend ceremony.

During the baptism, Washington spoke to the congregation about his faith before he was immersed in water.

"It took a while, but I'm finally here," he said.

"If God can do this for me, there's nothing He can't do for you. The sky literally is the limit."

The Training Day star's wife, Pauletta, spoke about how proud she was of her husband taking this big step.

"Forty-six years later, here I'm still standing next to him as only God will have it," said the actor, who shares children John, 40, Katia, 37, and twins Olivia and Malcolm, 33, with her husband.

"So, I'm very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children."

The Equalizer star's baptism comes more than a month after he spoke about religion in Hollywood.

"When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I've been given by my lord and saviour. I'm unafraid," he said during an interview with Esquire in November.

"I don't care what anyone thinks. I'm free now. It's not talked about in this town. It's not fashionable. It's not sexy. But that doesn't mean people in Hollywood don't believe."