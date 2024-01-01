Tom Hardy steps up to pay Fixer crew's lost wages

Tom Hardy has offered to pay the construction crew on his new series Fixer.

The Venom star won hearts with a gesture to pay out the crew's lost wages in time for the Christmas holiday season.

A construction company hired a set of labourers to work on the set of Hardy's upcoming Paramount+ TV series.

The company then promptly went out of business and a leaked WhatsApp message disclosed that although Paramount had paid all the money to the construction firm, it had no funds to pay the workforce.

Actor Hardy reportedly offered to provide around $315,000 (£250,000) to clear the dues of the workers.

According to the actor, they all deserve to be paid on time amid the holiday season.

The London Times reported that Hardy "offered to pay, but the production and Paramount sorted the payment".

The upcoming series Fixer is directed by filmmaker Guy Ritchie and costars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

According to Deadline, the show is about two warring families whose enterprises "stretch across all corners of the globe".

Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a "fixer" hired to do the bidding of one of the families.

Filming for the series is currently underway in London.