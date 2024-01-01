Frankie Muniz alarms fans with cryptic social media post

Frankie Muniz has alarmed his followers with a cryptic social media post about friendship.

The Malcolm in the Middle actor posted a message on X writing, "Can't sleep. Hard when you realise your friends aren't really your friends."

The star, who recently signed a contract to race full time in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series did not go into detail about the betrayal.

His fans did their best to offer comfort.

"Yo Frankie u good bro?' one asked.

"I'd look at it the other way: It lets you know who your real friends are," another advised.

"Hard to be in the middle all the time..." quipped a third, referring to the TV show that made the actor famous.

The family comedy that ran in the early 2000s is slated to return with four new episodes in 2025.

Muniz, along with his TV parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, made the announcement in a video on social media on 13 December.

The plot of the new episodes will centre around Malcolm and his daughter, who are drawn back into the family chaos when parents Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th wedding anniversary party.

No release date has been announced for the reunion episodes.