America Ferrera voices support for Blake Lively amid harassment claims

America Ferrera has joined with her The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants costars Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn to support Blake Lively.

The move comes just days after Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against her It Ends with Us leading man, Justin Baldoni.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram, the actors - who all starred alongside Lively in the 2005 movie - voiced their support for the Gossip Girl alum amid her allegations against Baldoni.

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," the statement began.

"Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.

"Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding," the statement continued.

"We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment," the actors concluded.

"We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others."