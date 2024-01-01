Die Hard 2's Art Evans dead at 82

Art Evans, a film and television actor known for his roles in Die Hard 2 and Fright Night, has died. He was 82.

Evans' death was confirmed to Variety by his publicist. The cause of death was not disclosed, although the obituary noted he "passed away peacefully" while "surrounded by family".

In a statement, Evans' wife, Babe Evans, said: "We are heartbroken to share that Art has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time. A memorial will be held for friends and family to attend at a later date. Thank you."

Evans amassed over 120 credits in film and television over the past 50 years. Starting at Frank Silvera's Theatre of Being in Los Angeles, he took a starring role in The Amen Corner which eventually transferred to Broadway in 1965. One of his early credited film roles was the first victim in the John Carpenter 1983 film Christine.

Evans went on to co-star alongside actors such as Adolph Caesar and Denzel Washington in A Soldier's Story and is best known for his role as Leslie Barnes in Die Hard 2, an air traffic control tower employee who helps John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, beat the terrorists.

Evans is survived by his wife, Babe, and son, Ogadae Evans.