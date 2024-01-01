Kate Cassidy unveils angel wings tattoo after Liam Payne's death

Kate Cassidy has unveiled a new tattoo seemingly inked in honour of her late boyfriend, Liam Payne.

The former One Direction singer died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October. He was 31.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kate posted a snap showing her hugging the couple's dog, Nala.

She also offered fans a glimpse of her left index and middle fingers, which had been tattooed with angel wing motifs.

Kate didn't offer any further comment on the body art.

While the social media influencer has stepped away from the spotlight since Liam's tragic passing, she uploaded an emotional montage dedicated to the For You singer earlier in the month.

The clip, set to Mazzy Star's 1993 song Fade into You, included footage of the pair going bowling together, eating pizza in a kitchen, watching a soccer game at a stadium, and going sledding down a snowy hill.

Kate simply captioned the post, "I love you."

The pair started dating in October 2022.

In November, Kate attended Liam's funeral at a church in Amersham, England with her friend Damian Hurley by her side.