Torrey DeVitto welcomes first child

Torrey DeVitto is a new mum.

The Chicago Med actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a message in honour of her husband Jared LaPine's birthday.

Alongside the sweet post, Torrey uploaded a snap of Jared cradling their newborn daughter.

"Happy birthday to my husband, the man who makes all my dreams come true daily," the 40-year-old praised. "The greatest accomplishment I've ever achieved was giving our daughter an incredible dad like you. We love you so much!"

In addition, Jared shared his own post in which he revealed Torrey gave birth to a little girl named Lyle-Josephine Alina LaPine on 21 November.

The director posted several snaps of the infant, and in the accompanying caption, gushed over his wife.

"As I sit on my hospital bed, watching my wife hold our gorgeous newborn baby girl, I would like to take a moment to praise this beautiful, strong, and amazing woman," he wrote. "Torrey is the strongest person I have ever met. Period. She did all of this of this so that our little girl would be healthy as humanly possible. She succeeded tremendously. Today we get to take that beautiful girl to her new home. I am so lucky I get to watch and learn from the best mother in the world. What a special gift that is and thank you for making me a dad! I love BOTH of you girls with everything I have."

Torrey and Jared got engaged in September 2023 and tied the knot exactly a year later.

Previously, the Pretty Little Liars star was married to her Killer Movie co-star Paul Wesley from 2011 until 2013.