Harvey Fierstein lost 120 pounds after taking weight-loss drug

Harvey Fierstein has credited a weight-loss drug with helping him to lose 120 pounds (55 kilograms).

In a recent interview for Page Six, the Tony Award-winning actor and playwright revealed that he had tipped the scales at 310 pounds (140 kilograms) after gaining weight during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, with the help of an unnamed weight-loss drug, Harvey, 72, was able to shed around 120 pounds.

"(Though I then) put 15 (pounds) back on, which I've sort of stayed at that," he explained.

Harvey went on to note that he has struggled with his weight for a long time.

Yet, this time, he is determined to maintain his trim new physique.

"What's different is what the drug actually does for you which is I don't feel like I'm dieting," the Mrs. Doubtfire star stated. "I feel like a normal person. I can go and have dinner with friends and not have to eat every piece of bread on the table and then not go have ice cream when I've done with dinner."

In addition, the Hairspray stage star asserted that "being fat is not a choice".

"It's something that your body is out of whack and this puts your body in whack," he said of the medication. "I'm a great believer in it."