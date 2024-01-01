Tom Green announces engagement

Actor and comedian Tom Green is engaged to marry his girlfriend.

The Charlie's Angels actor, 53, announced his engagement to his girlfriend Amanda on Instagram over the weekend.

"Big news! Amanda and I are engaged! I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you!" Green wrote alongside three snaps of the loved-up couple, with Amanda's engagement ring on full display.

A representative for the Road Trip actor told People that Amanda grew up in his hometown of Petawawa, Canada and they both attended the same elementary school as children. Details about her last name, age and how they met have not been revealed.

It is not clear when Green began dating Amanda, however, he first posted about their relationship publicly on Instagram in June.

Three years ago, The Tom Green Show star sold his home in Los Angeles and bought a 150-acre farm outside of Ottawa, where he now lives.

In addition to his '90s and early 2000s screen projects, Green is perhaps best known for his short-lived marriage to Drew Barrymore between 2001 and 2002.

They began dating in 2000 after meeting on the set of Charlie's Angels and married just over a year later. He filed for divorce after five months, but it wasn't finalised until October 2002.

They reunited in front of the cameras four years ago to discuss their relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show.