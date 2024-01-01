Adam DeVine 'gutted' by death of Workaholics co-star Waymond Lee

Adam DeVine is "gutted" by the death of his former Workaholics co-star Waymond Lee.

Lee passed away on 18 December at the age of 72 following a battle with motor neurone disease, the neurodegenerative disorder also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Lee was best known for playing Waymond, an often silent and unassuming colleague, in Comedy Central's workplace sitcom Workaholics, which starred DeVine, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm and aired between 2011 and 2017.

Pitch Perfect star DeVine, who co-created the show, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his co-star after the news of his death broke on Sunday.

"Rest in peace Waymond Lee. I am gutted. He was such a kind man. My deepest condolences go out to his wife Diane and the rest of his family," he wrote alongside a still from the show. "He was always down to do whatever insane thing we wrote for him on Workaholics. He was always game. A true professional.

"Even though I haven't seen him since the workaholics days this is hitting me like a brick to the face. When I think of our show I think of Waymond. The older I get the more I realize what a special time that was. You will be missed Way Way!"

In addition to his 44 episodes in Workaholics, Lee also had appearances in films including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Bullet Train, Iron Man 2 and The Laundromat, plus TV shows such as Veep, How I Met Your Mother, Dexter, and Grey's Anatomy.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Lee, and his sister, Norine Lee.