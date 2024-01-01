Blake Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars passionately defend her

Blake Lively has been strongly supported by her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars.

The 37-year-old Gossip Girl star launched a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, 40, who she has accused of harassment.

Her lawsuit has suggested Baldoni worked with crisis management PRs to undermine her credibility and also made accusations of inappropriate behaviour during the filming of their 2024 drama.

And now she has won the support of her former co-stars America Ferrera, 40, Amber Tamblyn, 41, and Alexis Bledel, 43, who she starred alongside in the 2005 film.

In a joint statement released via social media on Monday, the ladies wrote, "As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.

"Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.

"Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."

The statement continued, "We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others."

The trio went on to encourage fans to read a full New York Times report into the allegations Lively has made against Baldoni - although he has denied the allegations, with his lawyers branding them "shameful" and "false".