Jack Whitehall mocks his father's drinking demands

Jack Whitehall aims at his own father to mock his drinking demands.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has pulled his 84-year-old father, Michael, into the spotlight thanks to their successful Netflix show, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.

The duo recently enjoyed success on the road with their Jack & Michael Whitehall Live tour, which saw them take in dates across the UK and will soon see them jet off to entertain fans in Asia and Australia.

But Jack has joked that his father drank away their profits as he enjoyed expensive tipples on the road, telling The Sun, "He just needs four bottles of champagne and a defibrillator, just in case.

"He genuinely wants four bottles in the dressing room for every show. And he says he wants the champagne in case he has to entertain guests - but he doesn't have any friends."

Jack continued, "He didn't invite anyone to the shows. He just wanted to get p***ed himself. We didn't sell a lot of tickets. We ended up losing money as we were just paying to prop up my dad's drinking habits."

Jack and Michael will have a busy start to 2025 as they are due to jet off to Singapore to perform together on 8 January.

They will then tour Aus and New Zealand - with dates set to keep them on the road until 11 February.