Justin Baldoni's podcast co-host announces exit

Justin Baldoni's Man Enough podcast co-host Liz Plank has announced her exit from the show.

The news follows Blake Lively's claims of sexual harassment against the It Ends With Us director.

"I'm writing to you today to let you know that I have had my representatives inform Wayfarer that I will no longer be co-hosting the Man Enough podcast," Plank wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

"Thank you for trusting me with your hearts and stories, for holding space for mine, and for making this show what it was," she continued. "I will miss you, the listeners, so much.

"Thank you for being here, for trusting me, and for being by my side for the last four years," she continued. "We all deserve better, and I know that together, we can create it."

Plank went on to share that she "will have more to share soon" but needs time to "process everything that has happened".

"In the meantime, I will continue to support everyone who calls out injustice and holds the people standing in their way accountable," she concluded.

Launched in 2021, the Man Enough podcast saw Baldoni, Plank and Wayfarer Studios president Jamey Heath - who was also accused of misconduct by Lively in her complaint - come to the table weekly to discuss modern masculinity.