Justin Baldoni's lawyer issues new statement amid harassment claims

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has spoken out again in regards to the lawsuit filed by Blake Lively accusing him of launching a campaign to destroy her reputation.

"TAG PR operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats by two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources," Bryan Freedman said in a statement to Us Weekly.

TAG PR, also known as The Agency Group PR, was hired by Baldoni - who directed and costarred with Lively in It Ends With Us - is one of several firms named in the lawsuit.

Freedman continued, "The standard scenario planning TAG PR drafted proved unnecessary as audiences found Lively's own actions, interviews and marketing during the promotional tour distasteful, and responded organically to that which the media themselves picked up on."

In the statement, Freedman also claimed that the text exchanges between the father of two and his PR team in the lawsuit were taken out of context.

The lengthy court documents filed by Lively's legal team on Friday were first published by The New York Times. The documents reference "thousands of pages of text messages and emails" that Lively reportedly obtained through a subpoena.

Freedman now claims they were leaked.

One of the alleged text messages making headlines includes a publicist working with Baldoni writing, "He wants to feel like she can be buried."