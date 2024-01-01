Prosecutor drops appeal to retry Alec Baldwin for Rust shooting

Prosecutors have dropped their appeal to reinstate charges against Alec Baldwin in connection with the fatal shooting on the set of his movie Rust.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew the state of New Mexico's appeal, originally filed in November, according to a statement from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office on Monday.

"The appeal would have challenged the Court's dismissal of criminal charges against producer and actor, Alec Baldwin which included involuntary manslaughter in the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust on 21 October 2021," the statement read.

"The FJDA commends Morrissey for her work in prosecuting two cases of such magnitude and national attention, including the successful prosecution against Hannah Gutierrez Reed. The FJDA supports the Hutchins family and their continued fight for justice in civil court."

Lawyers representing Baldwin told CBS News in a statement, "Today's decision to dismiss the appeal is the final vindication of what Alec Baldwin and his attorneys have said from the beginning - this was an unspeakable tragedy but Alec Baldwin committed no crime. The rule of law remains intact in New Mexico."

The shooting occurred during a rehearsal on the set of the Western film. Baldwin was holding a prop gun that had been loaded with a live round when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.