Sir Christopher Nolan's next film announced as The Odyssey

Sir Christopher Nolan's next movie will be 'The Odyssey'.

The 54-year-old filmmaker was known to be working on a mystery project with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o for a 2026 release, and now Universal have confirmed he is adapting Homer's epic poem, which follows Odysseus' journey home after the Trojan war.

The studio said in a statement: “Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.

"The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

The poem has been adapted multiple times over the years, notably with 'Ulysses', which starred Kirk Douglas and was released in 1954, while it also inspired the likes of 2000's 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?'.

Anne recently admitted it "fills [her] with so much joy" to be working with Nolan on his next movie after previously starring in his 2012 movie 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 2014's 'Interstellar'.

She told Women’s Wear Daily: “I have so many feelings about it that I don't even know how to articulate.

It fills me with so much joy … I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world [is] one of the best places you can find yourself.

“Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would've been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right.”

And 'Spider-Man' star Tom recently admitted he is "honoured" to be teaming up with Nolan for his next project, and said it was a "phone call of a lifetime" when he was presented with the opportunity to take part in the forthcoming film.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', he said: "All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited.

"And obviously honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know."

Asked if Nolan was the type of director Holland would say yes to "sight unseen", he replied: "100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt."

The 28-year-old star admitted receiving a call about the project reminded him of signing up to star as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, who he has portrayed in six movies.

He said: "When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime.

"It was reminiscent of getting the call about 'Spider-Man' 10 years ago.

"It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited."