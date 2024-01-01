Brandon Sklenar voices support for It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively

Brandon Sklenar has defended Blake Lively after she was allegedly subjected to a smear campaign surrounding the release of their movie It Ends with Us.

Last week, the former Gossip Girl actress filed legal proceedings against her It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, in which she claimed he sexually harassed her on set and attempted to coordinate a smear campaign with the intention of ruining her reputation following the film's release in August.

A lawyer acting for Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

But on Monday, Sklenar - who played love interest Atlas Corrigan in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel - voiced his support for Lively.

Alongside a link to an article in The New York Times about the lawsuit, the actor wrote, "For the love of god read this."

He also tagged the 37-year-old's handle and added a heart emoji.

In addition, Italian actor Michele Morrone, who plays Lively's love interest in the upcoming A Simple Favor 2, expressed his concern for her in a social media video.

"It's usually not my thing to make these types of videos, but I think it's time to stand up for a person I really love and this person is Blake Lively," he declared on his Instagram Stories. "I personally met Blake during A Simple Favor 2, we shot this incredible film together, and I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain and then we had the opportunity to talk, me and her. Blake was in pain. And I'm really tired to see those kind of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation (sic)."

Meanwhile, executives at Sony, the studio behind It Ends with Us, reiterated their support for Lively in a statement and insisted they "strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her".