Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid wife Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds has seemingly alluded to the scandal surrounding his wife Blake Lively and her co-star Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl actress is suing her It Ends with Us director and co-star for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, among other claims, alleging that he and his team embarked on a smear campaign to try and damage her reputation around the film's release in August.

While her husband Reynolds didn't comment on the scandal directly, he alluded to a difficult time as he promoted their fundraising drive for the SickKids Foundation.

"It's almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to @sickkids. @blakelively and I are matching any donation to $500k. This organization is a sanctuary for so many kids and their parents traversing the unimaginable," he wrote alongside his campaign video, in which he reprised his role as Deadpool alongside actress Lynda Carter and his eight-year-old daughter Inez.

"Thank you (director Bryan Rowland) for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn't feel like putting the suit on," he continued. "Thank you @reallyndacarter for your time, grace and talent. Thank you to my daughter for being such a good person despite your dad asking you to swear (for a good cause)."

Since filing the lawsuit, Lively has received public support from her past and present co-stars such as America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone as well as It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover and director Paul Feig.

Baldoni has denied all of the allegations via his lawyer. Despite this, he has been dropped from his agency, the co-host of his Man Enough podcast has quit, and he has been stripped of an honorary award he received earlier this month.

Vital Voices, a global non-profit organisation, said on Monday that they had rescinded his Voices of Solidarity Award, which is given to men "who have shown courage and compassion in advocating on behalf of women and girls".