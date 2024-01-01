Jodie Turner-Smith requests child and spousal support from Joshua Jackson amid divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith is requesting child and spousal support from her estranged husband Joshua Jackson amid their divorce.

The Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek star after four years of marriage in October 2023 and initially waived the right to spousal support at the time.

However, in new court documents, Turner-Smith, 38, has asked for spousal support for herself and child support for their four-year-old daughter Juno while their divorce is still pending.

According to TMZ, the British actress claimed in the filing that the star should be paying $8,543 (£6,800) per month in child support and $28,641 (£22,900) per month in spousal support. She wants a judge to order Jackson to pay her retroactively to the date of her initial divorce petition.

In addition, Turner-Smith also wants her ex to pay her $250,000 (£200,000) in attorney fees and forensic accounting costs.

In the filing, the Bad Monkey actress alleged that Jackson is "reneging on (a) promise" to support her and trying to get her to agree to a settlement that is less than she thinks she deserves.

Noting that Jackson made substantially more money than her during their marriage, Turner-Smith claims he "promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother".

The Dr. Death actor, 46, has yet to publicly comment on the request.