Tallulah Willis announces engagement

Tallulah Willis is set to marry musician Justin Acee.

The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, revealed in a joint Instagram post on Monday that Justin had popped the question and she said yes.

"Everyday @justinacee," she captioned the engagement announcement post.

The carousel of snaps began with a photo of Tallulah and Justin holding hands, with her sparkler on full display, and included a photo of them kissing in front of a Christmas tree and Tallulah holding her mum's dog Pilaf.

The post also featured a video taken by Justin as he walked from outside the house into the living room along a pathway lined with candles and rose petals. As he walked the route intended for Tallulah, he repeated the phrase, "We did it" before adding, "It was a team effort."

In the comments, Tallulah's older sister Rumer wrote, "The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I'm so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."

Rumer, 36, also shared the engagement post on her Instagram Stories and added, "Baby Sis is Engaged... Love you so much."

Their sister Scout, 33, posted photos from the proposal on her Stories alongside the caption, "My angels are engagedddddddddddddd (sic)" with teary-eyed and diamond ring emojis.

Their stepmother Emma Heming Willis simply reacted to the proposal by posting two red heart emojis in the comments.

Tallulah was previously engaged to director Dillon Buss between 2021 and 2022. It is unclear when she began dating Justin.