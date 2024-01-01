Nicholas Hoult reveals he has framed Bill Skarsgard's prosthetic penis

Nicholas Hoult has revealed that he has a framed prosthetic penis that was used by actor Bill Skarsgard.

The two stars feature in upcoming horror film Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers and which sees Skarsgard, 34, play the terrifying vampire, Count Orlok.

The pair star alongside Lily-Rose Depp, 25, who plays Ellen - the on-screen wife of 35-year-old Hoult's Thomas Hutter.

Depp and Hoult sat down for an interview with Elle magazine during which the American actress asked her British co-star if he had kept any props from the film.

Hoult replied, "I have Court Orlok's prosthetic penis framed at home" - before going on to explain he had a valid reason for owning the member.

He explained, "There's a scene where Bill Skarsgard is slurping my blood, and Robert Eggers asked afterward, 'How was that for you?' And I said, 'I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg.' And then, as a wrap gift, Rob got it framed, and he sent it to my house."

The Skins actor was then embarrassed to take the gift to a local shop for repairs as the frame had been damaged during transit.

He explained, "He kind of didn't even blink the first time. Then, when I went back to pick it up, I think he'd clocked like how weird it was that I was framing potentially this vampire penis, and he was like, 'Is this some kind of collector's piece?' And I was like, 'Hm, you could say that.'"

Nosferatu is in cinemas on New Year's Day.