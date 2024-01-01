Travis Kelce gives blunt review of Love Actually

Travis Kelce has provided his rather blunt review of hit Christmas film, Love Actually.

The classic 2003 romantic comedy stars some of the UK's biggest talent with Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, the late Alan Rickman and more making up the star-studded cast.

While the movie has been available to watch for more than 20 years, NFL star Kelce has only now watched it for the first time - after girlfriend Taylor Swift revealed it is one of her favourite festive films.

However, the sports star was less than impressed by the film - which follows a string of romance storylines that include heartbreaking scenes and dialogue that has not aged well over the decades.

Reviewing the movie on the Christmas Eve edition of his New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old athlete branded the rom-com as "very interesting" and "fun" - but he found the plot unbelievable.

He explained, "What's crazy is that all of these stories tie together in one community, and it's supposed to make it look like this is what happens. Like, this is what's going on around you."

Branding the film as "far-fetched," he complained that he "couldn't relate to anybody onscreen" - and also questioned if it can truly be considered a Christmas movie.

Swift, 35, previously gushed to Teen Vogue about her love for the film, saying, "If you look around, love actually is all around."