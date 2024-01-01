Lindsay Lohan loves art of wrapping Christmas presents

Lindsay Lohan has revealed one of her favourite parts of Christmas.

The actress, who is currently starring in the Christmas comedy Our Little Secret on Netflix, has admitted she loves some of the more mundane parts of the holiday season.

"I'm very nerdy when it comes to wrapping presents," she told The New York Post. "I love the art of wrapping. I will wrap any of my friends' presents - just give it to me. I'll help."

Lindsay, who has been married to Bader Shammas since 2022, is now a mum to son Luai, 17 months. Becoming a parent has given her extra incentive to be creative with her wrapping.

"For my son, I want to do fun ones," she said. "If he sees dinosaur wrapping paper, he gets excited. So that's what's fun for me - wrapping presents and putting up the tree. And filming every moment of it!"

She also revealed this year she's planning to bake brownies to crumble up as a trail of "dirt" on the floor to lead to a plate of cookies for Santa.

However, now she's a mum, the 38-year-old has realised the Christmas holidays - or the rest of the year for that matter - aren't just about what she wants to do.

"It's no longer about you, really," she noted. "For me, everything is about my child and my family and my household, and making sure that my work is in line with what's going to work for everyone else."