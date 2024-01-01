Elizabeth Hurley likes to 'spoil' her family at Christmas

Elizabeth Hurley likes to spoil her family rotten at Christmas to thank them for their help throughout the year.

The Royals actress goes out all with gifts for her loved ones to thank them for "holding down the fort" at home while she is off travelling for work.

"My family does a lot for me because I travel so much. They're often holding down the fort. If something needs doing in the house, they'll go and help me with it, or they'll wait in for the plumber or something like that," she explained to Grazia magazine. "So I do like to give them nice presents when I can. I like to spoil my family at Christmas as a big thank you. I love them very much."

Elizabeth then revealed that she had been consulting with one of her photographer friends so she could treat her 22-year-old son Damian to a professional camera this Christmas.

"I think I'm going to buy Damian a new camera because he takes beautiful photographs," she divulged. "The one we're using now, there's something wrong with it and it goes off every two seconds, so I've promised him a really good, proper professional camera. I'm going to get some advice on it from one of my photographer friends."

Elsewhere in the interview, the British actress was asked to name her most treasured Christmas memories, and she recalled Damian's first festive season in 2002.

"It's always going to be special when you've got a child and it's their first time seeing Christmas trees and lights and wrapping paper to play with," she added.

Elizabeth shares Damian with the late businessman Steve Bing.