Kris Jenner reveals she's a Christmas 'neat-freak'

Kris Jenner has admitted she's a "neat-freak" even during the Christmas holidays.

Despite having six children and 13 grandchildren at her house over Christmas, the reality TV star doesn't like a lot of mess amongst the celebrations.

She admitted that she tries to clean up after her family and remain as organised as possible.

"I kind of walk around with paper towels and my universal cleaner at all times," she told People. "I've always done it. The rest of the family, they're used to me."

She has an ally though; her daughter Khloé Kardashian helps her out as much as possible.

"Khloé and I are the counter wipers," she added.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family "go really hard" with present giving, it's the sentimental side of Christmas that Kris, 69, really enjoys.

"(Christmas) was always such a big deal in my house," she recalled. "The same was true for my mom, my dad, my grandmother."

She continued, "I actually just finished decorating my mom's house for Christmas and pulling things out of a storage bin and going through things that meant so much to me as a child. It was such an amazing emotional memory."

Now she's an adult, Kris embraces the chance to celebrate as often as possible.

"I'm just such a holiday girl," she said. "I mean, I'm just obsessed with celebrating every holiday."