Hugh Grant 'appalled' by bad behaviour at Harrods Christmas job

Hugh Grant is "appalled" by the way he behaved when he had a seasonal job at Harrods in London.

Before he became an actor, the Notting Hill star earned money by packing food and drink into luxury Christmas hampers for customers of the upmarket department store in the Knightsbridge neighbourhood of London.

However, during an interview on BBC Radio 2, Grant revealed that he and his fellow seasonal colleagues once packed a very unusual item into a hamper and delivered it to a customer.

"The worst thing we ever put in a Christmas hamper - and we were very badly behaved - was one of the packers. He was a little chap. We had him packed and delivered," he revealed with a mischievous laugh.

Reflecting on his workplace conduct at the time, the 64-year-old added, "We were really shocking. I'm appalled. It's the worst behaviour I've ever been guilty of in a job, I think."

Grant, who was born in London, didn't specify when he worked in the store. He made his debut film, Privileged, in 1982 but he didn't gain recognition until the early '90s with The Remains of the Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The Bridget Jones's Diary actor is a Christmas staple thanks to his role as the Prime Minister in the 2003 festive classic Love Actually.