Jennifer Lopez has 'always wanted' to make Christmas movie and album

Jennifer Lopez has revealed she has "always wanted" to make a festive movie and album.

The multi-hyphenate has started work on festive music projects twice but they've never been released because she hasn't been able to get them finished in time.

When asked if she would ever do a Christmas movie on The Graham Norton Show, she replied, "I have always wanted to do one and I want to do a Christmas album. I've started a couple of times, but you have to have it in by June and I am always behind schedule. Maybe one day."

In a separate interview with People, Jennifer described herself as "a sucker for the holidays" and shared how she gets into the festive spirit.

"I love all of the decorations and the hot chocolate and the music and the food, and I'm one of those people who really tries to make it out of a storybook for my kids with all of those things," the mother of two said.

After a "pretty intense year", including her divorce from her husband Ben Affleck, the Waiting for the Tonight hitmaker can't wait to "slow down" and spend time with her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme and her family from America's East Coast.

"The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories," she reflected. "We don't get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody's doing and how life is. It's just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it."