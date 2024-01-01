Child star Hudson Meek's death investigated as accident

Child actor Hudson Joseph Meek's death does not appear to have been caused by foul play and is being investigated as an accident.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that they are treating the 16-year-old star's tragic death as an accident.

Meek, who was best known for his role in the 2017 movie Baby Driver, passed away four days before Christmas after he sustained blunt force injuries when he fell from a moving vehicle in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The sources also told the outlet there were no signs that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Jefferson County coroner confirmed to CBS News that the circumstances around Meek's death are under investigation by the police department in Vestavia Hills.

Meek's mother, Lani Wells Meek, posted about her son's death on her Facebook page shortly after he passed.

"Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight," she wrote.

"His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met."

Meek began acting at a young age and did voice-over work as well as on-camera performing. In addition to acting in the Oscar-nominated Baby Driver as Young Baby, he also guest starred in the Emmy-nominated TV reboot of MacGyver, and booked voice-over work in commercials for Toys R Us, McDonald's and the online video game League of Legends.