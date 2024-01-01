Matt Perry's Sunset Strip home sells after price drop

A second of Matthew Perry's homes in the Hollywood Hills has sold.

Located in the affluent Bird Streets area, Mansion Global reports that the Rising Glen Road property, described as a mid-century home, was first listed for sale back in May for $5.2 million (£4.15 million).

The price was dropped to $4.7 million (£3.75 million) before the sale. An actual sale price has not been made available.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located above the famous Sunset Strip.

The home was reportedly built in 1957 and had been renovated for modern living while keeping the original architectural style, according to the listing by Carolwood Estates.

The "light-filled home", which includes multiple living areas, wraps around a central swimming pool and fire pit. A master bedroom suite with walk-in robe and ensuite opens onto the pool.

Perry bought the house in June 2023 in an off-market deal for about $4.9 million (£3.9 million), according to reports, just four months before his death.

Another Los Angeles house owned by the late Friends star at the time of his death also recently sold.

That home, in the affluent LA suburb of Pacific Palisades, was where Perry died at the age of 54 in the hot tub in October 2023. It sold two months ago to film producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian.