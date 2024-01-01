Breaking Bad actress Betsy Brandt files for divorce

Betsy Brandt and her husband Grady Olsen have split after nearly 25 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Breaking Bad actress filed for divorce on Thursday.

Brandt cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.

The 51-year-old has opted to file pro per, or without legal representation, and listed the date of separation as August 2023.

Jennifer Lopez also chose to submit paperwork without a lawyer when she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August after nearly two years of marriage.

The Life in Pieces star has requested legal and physical custody of her and Olsen's youngest child, 16-year-old August.

The former couple tied the knot in September 1998 and share two children.

It's unclear whether they had a prenuptial agreement, though the legal documents indicate they still plan to "split up their possessions".

Representatives for Brandt have not yet commented on the divorce filing.

Brandt is best known for playing Walter White's sister-in-law, Marie Schrader, in Breaking Bad between 2008 and 2013.