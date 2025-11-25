Cynthia Erivo co-wrote original song for Wicked: For Good

Cynthia Erivo has revealed she co-wrote an original song for the second part of Wicked.

Original Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz revealed during the recent press tour that there would be two new songs in Wicked: For Good, and now Erivo has divulged that she worked with Schwartz to create a tune for her character Elphaba.

"I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it's so special to me," she said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "I hope audiences are ready - it's a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is."

The British actress went on to recall that it was an emotional day on set when she shot Elphaba's new number.

"When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears," she shared, before going on to reveal that the cast and crew were also brought to tears when she and her co-star Ariana Grande filmed Elphaba and Glinda's emotional song For Good.

Teasing the darker themes of the second film, Erivo continued, "We're diving deeper into the consequences of the characters' choices. The story is richer, and the stakes are higher. It's not just a continuation; it's a transformation."

Wicked: For Good, which was filmed back-to-back with Wicked, also features other songs from the original Broadway musical, such as No Good Deed and As Long As You're Mine.

Back in November, Schwartz explained the reasoning for the new additions, telling The Messenger, "The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created, the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie."

He added, "There's new stuff that I think the fans will enjoy. Our hope and intention is that the people to whom the story and the show are important will not in any way be disappointed, but will be thrilled by what they will see."

Wicked: For Good will be released on 25 November 2025.