Lindsay Lohan enjoyed pushing her comedy skills in Our Little Secret

Lindsay Lohan relished getting to push her comedic talents with her new festive film Our Little Secret.

In the new holiday movie, the Mean Girls star plays a high-powered businesswoman who goes to her boyfriend's family for Christmas for the first time and discovers her ex is dating her partner's sister.

Lohan, who made her name with comedies like Freaky Friday and The Parent Trap, enjoyed getting to stretch those muscles with her latest project.

"It was fun to do all of the more comedic scenes," she told Flaunt. "It was really fun for me to push that comedic tone, to push myself and explore other ways of just, you know, being funny. Those are the kinds of things I've never really done in my films before."

Lohan then singled out two comedic scenes - one where her character Avery accidentally takes weed gummies before giving a speech and another where she and a vet pretend to perform a procedure on a dog.

"I was nervous to do (the gummy scene) because it was something I've never experienced. I was like, 'How am I going to do this in front of all these people?' So I just went for it. And it turned out to be really fun to do that scene," she recalled.

The 38-year-old added that her co-star Tim Meadows, who she previously worked with on Mean Girls, tested her ability to keep a straight face.

"There's so many times where I almost just couldn't stop laughing with Tim, just because when he does his dialogue sometimes, the tone of his voice - it's just impossible not to break out laughing," she praised.

Our Little Secret, also starring Kristin Chenoweth and Ian Harding, is now streaming on Netflix.