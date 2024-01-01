Selena Gomez founds ‘sisters’ in Emilia Perez co-stars

Selena Gomez and her ‘Emilia Perez’ co-stars are like “sisters”.

The 32-year-old actress stars with Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon and Adriana Paz in the Netflix movie and she is “so grateful” for all the “love and support” they gave to one another, leading to an experience she’s ever had before on set.

She told Best magazine: “We’re like sisters. Each of them totally embraced me and each of us helped one another through this whole experience.

“I’ve never felt anything like it before. Karla led us – and to be the youngest among these amazing women, to be able to look up to them as role models and to feel their love and support was amazing.

“I’m so grateful to them, to Jacques [Audiard, director] and to everyone.

“We all needed each other to make this happen”.

Selena found a lot of similarities between herself and her character Jessi.

She said: “I actually feel like, as different as Jessi is, that I’m like her in a lot of ways!

“As soon as Jacques described her to me, I knew I had to play her.

“The script was so brilliant and, as a huge fan of Jacques and his films, I knew it was going to be something very special.

“It turned out to be even more special than that!”

Despite her music career, Selena still found some of the musical scenes “challenging”.

She said “I’m used to choreography and, of course, I love singing and dancing so that helped to a degree.

“But this was so different to anything else I’ve done before.

“The dancing was like nothing I am used to and to get to kind of scream the songs and be so passionate was new to me.

“It was really challenging – but I loved it.”